Sonny Carey, James Husband and Hayden Coulson all found the back of the net as the Seasiders raced to a 3-0 lead over the struggling Tykes, who have been dragged into a battle to keep their place in the top six falling a recent dip in form.

Neill Collins’ side were able to apply late pressure through goals from John McAtee and Adam Phillips, but they couldn’t do enough to stop the celebrations in the home end at Bloomfield Road at full time.

Neil Critchley’s men are now two points behind the Yorkshire outfit- following their fifth consecutive game without a win. Elsewhere, Lincoln City’s 2-1 win against Cheltenham Town sees them move into sixth ahead of Oxford United on goal difference, following the U’s’ 1-1 draw with Stevenage on Friday night, with Blackpool behind both by a point heading into the final weekend.

Here’s the best fan photos from the victory over Barnsley:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters helped to make the difference in the victory over Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

