A first half goal from the home side proved to be the difference between the two teams.
The Seasiders youngsters were unable to truly trouble their non-league opponents, but would’ve benefited from the early pre-season outing.
Here’s some of the best action shots from the game:
1. AFC Blackpool V Blackpool XI
AFC Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory over a young Seasiders XI.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. AFC Blackpool V Blackpool XI
3. AFC Blackpool V Blackpool FC XI
4. AFC Blackpool V Blackpool FC XI
5. AFC Blackpool V Blackpool FC XI
6. AFC Blackpool V Blackpool FC XI
