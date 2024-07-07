Blackpool FC: 27 superb action shots as AFC Blackpool host young Seasiders in pre-season opener

By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Jul 2024, 11:00 BST
Blackpool’s youngsters got their pre-season campaign underway with a 1-0 defeat at the Mechanics.

A first half goal from the home side proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The Seasiders youngsters were unable to truly trouble their non-league opponents, but would’ve benefited from the early pre-season outing.

Here’s some of the best action shots from the game:

AFC Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory over a young Seasiders XI.

1. AFC Blackpool V Blackpool XI

AFC Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory over a young Seasiders XI.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
AFC Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory over a young Seasiders XI.

2. AFC Blackpool V Blackpool XI

AFC Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory over a young Seasiders XI.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
AFC Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory over a young Seasiders XI.

3. AFC Blackpool V Blackpool FC XI

AFC Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory over a young Seasiders XI.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
AFC Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory over a young Seasiders XI.

4. AFC Blackpool V Blackpool FC XI

AFC Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory over a young Seasiders XI.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
AFC Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory over a young Seasiders XI.

5. AFC Blackpool V Blackpool FC XI

AFC Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory over a young Seasiders XI.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
AFC Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory over a young Seasiders XI.

6. AFC Blackpool V Blackpool FC XI

AFC Blackpool claimed a 1-0 victory over a young Seasiders XI.Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSeasiders