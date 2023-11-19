News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: 26 superb fan photos as Seasiders faithful enjoy Shrewsbury Town thrashing

Blackpool fans enjoyed an afternoon to remember as the Seasiders produced their best performance of the season so far.
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT

Jake Beesley claimed a brace, Jordan Rhodes took his season tally into double figures, and Kyle Joseph scored off the bench on his home debut in the 4-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town.

A total of 10,502 supporters were inside Bloomfield Road for the fixture.

Here are some of the best fan photos:

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the victory over Shrewsbury at Bloomfield Road.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the victory over Shrewsbury at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the victory over Shrewsbury at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the victory over Shrewsbury at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the victory over Shrewsbury at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the victory over Shrewsbury at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed the victory over Shrewsbury at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

