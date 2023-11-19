Blackpool fans enjoyed an afternoon to remember as the Seasiders produced their best performance of the season so far.
Jake Beesley claimed a brace, Jordan Rhodes took his season tally into double figures, and Kyle Joseph scored off the bench on his home debut in the 4-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town.
A total of 10,502 supporters were inside Bloomfield Road for the fixture.
Here are some of the best fan photos:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters enjoyed the victory over Shrewsbury at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
