Blackpool FC: 26 fantastic fan pictures and great action shots in the EFL Trophy win over Morecambe
Blackpool fans got behind the young Seasiders as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Morecambe on Tuesday night.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
There was a crowd of 1,829 inside Bloomfield Road, as Neil Critchley rotated his team for the final EFL Trophy group stage fixture.
Will Squires, Luke Mariette and Josh Miles all started, while Tayt Trusty, Kwaku Donkor, Donovan Lescott and Jaden Jones all came off the bench.
It was ultimately a brace from the more experienced Jake Beesley that proved to be the difference.
Here are some of the best fan photos as well as some great action shots from the game:
