Blackpool fans got behind the young Seasiders as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Morecambe on Tuesday night.

There was a crowd of 1,829 inside Bloomfield Road, as Neil Critchley rotated his team for the final EFL Trophy group stage fixture.

Will Squires, Luke Mariette and Josh Miles all started, while Tayt Trusty, Kwaku Donkor, Donovan Lescott and Jaden Jones all came off the bench.

It was ultimately a brace from the more experienced Jake Beesley that proved to be the difference.

Here are some of the best fan photos as well as some great action shots from the game:

Blackpool fans The Seasiders supporters in attendance got behind Neil Critchley's side in the victory over Morecambe.

