Blackpool FC: 26 fantastic fan pictures and great action shots in the EFL Trophy win over Morecambe

Blackpool fans got behind the young Seasiders as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Morecambe on Tuesday night.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT

There was a crowd of 1,829 inside Bloomfield Road, as Neil Critchley rotated his team for the final EFL Trophy group stage fixture.

Will Squires, Luke Mariette and Josh Miles all started, while Tayt Trusty, Kwaku Donkor, Donovan Lescott and Jaden Jones all came off the bench.

It was ultimately a brace from the more experienced Jake Beesley that proved to be the difference.

Here are some of the best fan photos as well as some great action shots from the game:

The Seasiders supporters in attendance got behind Neil Critchley's side in the victory over Morecambe.

Blackpool fans

The Seasiders supporters in attendance got behind Neil Critchley's side in the victory over Morecambe. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

The Seasiders supporters in attendance got behind Neil Critchley's side in the victory over Morecambe.

Blackpool fans

The Seasiders supporters in attendance got behind Neil Critchley's side in the victory over Morecambe. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Jake Beesley scored both of Blackpool's goals.

Beesley brace

Jake Beesley scored both of Blackpool's goals. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Beesley celebrates his second goal of the evening.

Celebration

Beesley celebrates his second goal of the evening. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

The game against Morecambe marked the Seasiders Remembrance Fixture at Bloomfield Road.

Remembrance Fixture

The game against Morecambe marked the Seasiders Remembrance Fixture at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

The Seasiders supporters in attendance got behind Neil Critchley's side in the victory over Morecambe.

Blackpool fans

The Seasiders supporters in attendance got behind Neil Critchley's side in the victory over Morecambe. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

