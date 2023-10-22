Blackpool FC: 26 fantastic fan photos as the Seasiders faithful make the trip to Oxford to support Neil Critchley's side
Jordan Rhodes’ 92nd minute equaliser earned the Seasiders a 1-1 draw, following a dominant second half display.
Both Neil Critchley and James Husband took the time to praise the efforts of the travelling supporters after the match.
The Blackpool boss said: “They got behind us in great numbers, so the goal was a brilliant moment for them.”
Husband added: “They were magnificent. I know the weather was quite challenging on Friday, so they deserve a special mention for coming down.
"To be fair they were the only fans I could hear, so fair play to them.
"Long may them come to trips like that and get their rewards.”
Here are some of the best fan photos: