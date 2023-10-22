Blackpool fans made their way to the Kassam Stadium for Saturday’s game against Oxford United.

Jordan Rhodes’ 92nd minute equaliser earned the Seasiders a 1-1 draw, following a dominant second half display.

Both Neil Critchley and James Husband took the time to praise the efforts of the travelling supporters after the match.

The Blackpool boss said: “They got behind us in great numbers, so the goal was a brilliant moment for them.”

Husband added: “They were magnificent. I know the weather was quite challenging on Friday, so they deserve a special mention for coming down.

"To be fair they were the only fans I could hear, so fair play to them.

"Long may them come to trips like that and get their rewards.”

Here are some of the best fan photos:

