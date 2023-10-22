News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: 26 fantastic fan photos as the Seasiders faithful make the trip to Oxford to support Neil Critchley's side

Blackpool fans made their way to the Kassam Stadium for Saturday’s game against Oxford United.
By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 13:00 BST

Jordan Rhodes’ 92nd minute equaliser earned the Seasiders a 1-1 draw, following a dominant second half display.

Both Neil Critchley and James Husband took the time to praise the efforts of the travelling supporters after the match.

The Blackpool boss said: “They got behind us in great numbers, so the goal was a brilliant moment for them.”

Husband added: “They were magnificent. I know the weather was quite challenging on Friday, so they deserve a special mention for coming down.

"To be fair they were the only fans I could hear, so fair play to them.

"Long may them come to trips like that and get their rewards.”

Here are some of the best fan photos:

1. Blackpool fans

1. Blackpool fans

Blackpool supporters made the trip to the Kassam Stadium for the game against Oxford United. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

2. Blackpool fans

2. Blackpool fans

Blackpool supporters made the trip to the Kassam Stadium for the game against Oxford United. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

3. Blackpool fans

3. Blackpool fans

Blackpool supporters made the trip to the Kassam Stadium for the game against Oxford United. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

4. Blackpool fans

4. Blackpool fans

Blackpool supporters made the trip to the Kassam Stadium for the game against Oxford United. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

5. Blackpool fans

5. Blackpool fans

Blackpool supporters made the trip to the Kassam Stadium for the game against Oxford United. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

6. Blackpool fans

6. Blackpool fans

Blackpool supporters made the trip to the Kassam Stadium for the game against Oxford United. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Related topics:OxfordNeil CritchleyOxford UnitedJordan RhodesJames Husband