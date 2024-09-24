EA FC 25 is available to play this week, and the player faces of every Blackpool player has been revealed.

FC 25 will be available to play worldwide on Friday, September 27, 2024. Some keen gamers that paid more for the Ultimate Edition have got early access, and have been playing it since September 20.

It’s the market leader when it comes to football games. It has rivals such as eFootball which was formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer, whilst United Football League, which has the backing of Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to launch. The previous edition FC 24 was the UK's best-selling game in 2023, having sold 2.25m copies , according to the Digital Entertainment and Retail Association (ERA).

Jordan Rhodes looks realistic, as he will have had his face scanned, though he does look slightly different from when he would have been in front of EA Sports' cameras. A lot of the other player's in the squad have been given generic face scans by EA, and that some are better than others.

By the looks of it, the goalkeeper shirts aren’t 100% accurate, as unlike the outfield strips, it doesn’t include the Puma badge, or the Tread Tracker sponsor. Unfortunately Bloomfield Road doesn’t feature on the game either, as that’s something usually reserved for a team in the Premier League. The Seasiders did play in the top-flight in 2010/11, but that was before every Premier League team had their ground on the game.

Blackpool's ground is instead called Molton Road, and it's the home ground for several teams, such as Derby County, MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle, and Reading. If Blackpool can get themselves promoted then they could stand a better chance of getting their stadium on the game as recently the home grounds of Bristol City, Coventry City, and Blackburn Rovers have been added.