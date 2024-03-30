Blackpool FC: 25 of the best photos of the Seasiders faithful at Pride Park for the game against Derby County

Over 1,200 Blackpool fans made the trip to Pride Park for the Good Friday game against Derby County.
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Mar 2024, 10:30 GMT
Updated 30th Mar 2024, 10:48 GMT

It wasn’t an afternoon to remember for those who made the trip, as the Seasiders suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Rams, which sees them fall four points behind Lincoln City in sixth place, with Oxford United and Stevenage also head of them in the table.

A superb first half strike from Ebou Adams proved to be the difference between the two teams, as the visitors failed to make the most of the few opportunities that came their way in the opposition box.

Here’s some of the best fan photos of the Blackpool faithful:

Seasiders supporters travelled in their numbers to Pride Park.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters travelled in their numbers to Pride Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters travelled in their numbers to Pride Park.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters travelled in their numbers to Pride Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters travelled in their numbers to Pride Park.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters travelled in their numbers to Pride Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters travelled in their numbers to Pride Park.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters travelled in their numbers to Pride Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters travelled in their numbers to Pride Park.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters travelled in their numbers to Pride Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters travelled in their numbers to Pride Park.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters travelled in their numbers to Pride Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolDerby CountyOxford UnitedLincoln City