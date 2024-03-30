It wasn’t an afternoon to remember for those who made the trip, as the Seasiders suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Rams, which sees them fall four points behind Lincoln City in sixth place, with Oxford United and Stevenage also head of them in the table.

A superb first half strike from Ebou Adams proved to be the difference between the two teams, as the visitors failed to make the most of the few opportunities that came their way in the opposition box.

Here’s some of the best fan photos of the Blackpool faithful:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters travelled in their numbers to Pride Park. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

