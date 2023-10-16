Here’s how the Blackpool players of the 2023/24 squad look like on FC 24 - and we have to say some are absolutely hilarious!

Our beloved Blackpool once again feature on EA Sports’ latest installment of their football simulation game, FC 24.

FC 24 is a re-brand from the popular FIFA franchise that we have accustomed to, but following the end of agreement between EA and the governing body FIFA, the Canadian gamemaker needed to give it a different name.

It’s largely the same game in all honesty, with most of the controls the same, but there are subtle changes, and it continues to be one of the leading games for the world of fooball. FC 24’s previous editions have given people careers, and you only have to look at KSI, who’s real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams who began a YouTube channel based around FIFA, and has now gone on to become a major social media influencer.

Back to Blackpool, and the Tangerines are on the game with the correct home and away kits, as well as the goalkeeper shirts. Bloomfield Road doesn’t feature on the game however, and instead they play at a ground called Molton Road, which is a templated stadium for several EFL clubs.

The player ratings have already come out, and that’s quite the talking point amongst the squad. Some clubs will print out Ultimate Team cards, and reveal their ratings to the players with centre-back Marvin Ekpiteta being the highest rated Blackpool player.

It’s 2023, and so when you load up the game to play as Blackpool, you’d hope the players likeness is as close as it can be, but given the club are in League One they don’t get visited by EA, who visit Premier League clubs to scan the faces of their players.

As a result, EA staff have to work hard to try and resemble Blackpool players to the best of their ability, but sometimes it’s just so hard to replicate what they look like in real life.

Interested to see what they look like? Flick through to see all the members of the Blackpool squad that feature on the game. Let us know what you think of EA’s attempts to mock up the Tangerines’ real life-counterparts.

*All images are courtesy of EA FC 24.