Blackpool fans were treated to an FA Cup classic on Wednesday night- as they braved the cold conditions to watch the third round replay against Nottingham Forest.

The visitors had taken a two goal lead at Bloomfield Road, with Andrew Omobamidele opening the scoring during the first half, before Danilo doubled their lead shortly after the break. After being at fault in the build-up to Forest’s second goal, Albie Morgan made amends for his error with a superb strike- before substitute Kyle Joseph headed the Seasiders level.

At the City Ground it had been the Premier League outfit that had come from two-goals down, which prompted the replay. In the rematch there could be no draw, with an extra half an hour required, during which time Chris Wood was able to score the deciding goal.

Despite the result, it proved to be a positive night for Seasiders supporters to enjoy.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

