Blackpool FC: 23 photos of the Seasiders faithful getting behind their side in the victory over neighbours Fleetwood Town

Blackpool fans made themselves heard as their side claimed a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town.
By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST

A first half header from Jake Beesley proved to be the difference between the two sides, but the Seasiders did see a penalty saved and have protests for a red card waved away, while the Cod Army were denied an equaliser late on by both the linesman’s flag and Dan Grimshaw.

Throughout the game, the home supporters contributed to a really good atmosphere at Bloomfield Road.

Here’s some of the best fan photos:

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the game against Fleetwood Town.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the game against Fleetwood Town. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the game against Fleetwood Town.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the game against Fleetwood Town. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the game against Fleetwood Town.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the game against Fleetwood Town. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the game against Fleetwood Town.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the game against Fleetwood Town. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the game against Fleetwood Town.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the game against Fleetwood Town. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the game against Fleetwood Town.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the game against Fleetwood Town. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFleetwood Town