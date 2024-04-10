A first half header from Jake Beesley proved to be the difference between the two sides, but the Seasiders did see a penalty saved and have protests for a red card waved away, while the Cod Army were denied an equaliser late on by both the linesman’s flag and Dan Grimshaw.
Throughout the game, the home supporters contributed to a really good atmosphere at Bloomfield Road.
Here’s some of the best fan photos:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the game against Fleetwood Town.
