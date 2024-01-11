Blackpool FC: 23 fan photos and action shots from the Seasiders' victory over Burton Albion
Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday evening were treated to a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion.
By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
Goals from Matty Virtue and Marvin Ekpiteta helped the Seasiders to book their place in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy.
Supporters braved the cold to show their support for Neil Critchley’s side as they continued their good run of results in the competition.
Here’s some of the best fan photos and action shots:
