Blackpool FC: 23 fan photos and action shots from the Seasiders' victory over Burton Albion

Blackpool fans at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday evening were treated to a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion.
By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT

Goals from Matty Virtue and Marvin Ekpiteta helped the Seasiders to book their place in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy.

Supporters braved the cold to show their support for Neil Critchley’s side as they continued their good run of results in the competition.

Here’s some of the best fan photos and action shots:

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

The Seasiders claimed a 2-1 victory over Burton.

3. Action shot

The Seasiders claimed a 2-1 victory over Burton. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

The Seasiders claimed a 2-1 victory over Burton.

4. Action shot

The Seasiders claimed a 2-1 victory over Burton. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Hayden Coulson made his first appearance for the Seasiders off the bench following his loan move from Middlesbrough.

6. Debutant

Hayden Coulson made his first appearance for the Seasiders off the bench following his loan move from Middlesbrough. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

