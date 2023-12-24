Blackpool FC: 22 photos of Seasiders fans getting in the Christmas spirit against Bristol Rovers- gallery
Blackpool gave their fans an early Christmas present at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.
Goals from Ollie Norburn, Jake Beesley and Jordan Rhodes helped the Seasiders on their way to a 3-1 victory over Bristol Rovers.
The club welcomed 10,076 supporters for their final home fixture of 2023, with away trips to Burton Albion and Port Vale coming up before the new year.
Here’s the best fan photos from the game:
