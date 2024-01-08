News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: 22 fantastic photos of the Seasiders faithful enjoying their away day against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground

Blackpool fans enjoyed an away day to remember at the City Ground as the Seasiders earned themselves an FA Cup third round replay against Nottingham Forest.
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT

Quick-fire goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan had given Neil Critchley’s side a two goal lead, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White pulled the home side level- as the game finished 2-2.

The travelling supporters made themselves heard throughout the afternoon, and were certainly pleased with what their team provided.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the City Ground:

Seasiders supporters enjoyed their trip to the City Ground.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed their trip to the City Ground. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

