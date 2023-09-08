News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
10-year-old boy dies following hotel incident
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Child left fighting for life after receiving electric shock at Tiffany's Hotel
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Blackpool FC: 21 of the best Seasiders fan photos from the League One season so far

Blackpool fans have been getting behind the Seasiders so far this season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST

Neil Critchley’s side have had firm backing from supporters in Tangerine throughout the opening month of the 2023/24 campaign.

Here are some of the best fan photos from the last few weeks:

Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team so far this season.

1. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team so far this season.

2. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team so far this season.

3. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team so far this season.

4. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team so far this season.

5. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team so far this season.

6. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have been getting behind their team so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SeasidersLeague OneBlackpoolNeil Critchley