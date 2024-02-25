News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: 20 photos of Seasiders supporters enjoying the 4-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers

Blackpool fans were treated at Bloomfield Road as Neil Critchley’s side claimed a 4-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers.
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT

Jake Beesley claimed a brace, while Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel were also on the scoresheet, as the Seasiders made it back-to-back wins in League One, after coming from behind once again.

The visitors played the latter stages of the game with 10-men after Ricardo Santos was sent off in the second half for a challenge on Kyle Joseph which led to a penalty.

Here’s some of the best fan photos:

Seasiders supporters enjoyed a game to remember at Bloomfield Road.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed a game to remember at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed a game to remember at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed a game to remember at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed a game to remember at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed a game to remember at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed a game to remember at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

