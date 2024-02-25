Jake Beesley claimed a brace, while Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel were also on the scoresheet, as the Seasiders made it back-to-back wins in League One, after coming from behind once again.
The visitors played the latter stages of the game with 10-men after Ricardo Santos was sent off in the second half for a challenge on Kyle Joseph which led to a penalty.
Here’s some of the best fan photos:
Seasiders supporters enjoyed a game to remember at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley
