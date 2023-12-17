News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool FC: 19 of the best fan photos from the Seasiders' trip to Cambridge

Blackpool fans made the trip to Cambridge on Saturday afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

Unfortunately the 674 Seasiders supporters inside the Abbey Stadium were left disappointed, with Neil Critchley’s side suffering a 2-1 defeat.

Jordan Rhodes opened the scoring for the visitors with his 14th strike of the season, before Elias Kachunga and Gassan Ahadme put the home side ahead.

Despite going down to 10 men in the latter stages of the game, Cambridge were able to hold onto the three points.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Cambridge. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Jordan RhodesCambridgeBlackpoolNeil Critchley