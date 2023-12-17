Blackpool fans made the trip to Cambridge on Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately the 674 Seasiders supporters inside the Abbey Stadium were left disappointed, with Neil Critchley’s side suffering a 2-1 defeat.

Jordan Rhodes opened the scoring for the visitors with his 14th strike of the season, before Elias Kachunga and Gassan Ahadme put the home side ahead.

Despite going down to 10 men in the latter stages of the game, Cambridge were able to hold onto the three points.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

