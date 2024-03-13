Blackpool FC: 19 fantastic of the Seasiders faithful who made the trip to Northampton

Blackpool fans were treated to their first league midweek away win of the season on Tuesday night.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT

Matthew Pennington scored the decisive goal in the 1-0 victory over Northampton to give Neil Critchley’s side an important three points as they look to close the gap between themselves and sixth place Stevenage.

For many Seasiders supporters it would’ve been a difficult trip to Sixfields due to a section of the M6 being closed, but the final result would’ve made it feel worthwhile.

Here’s some of the best fan photos:

