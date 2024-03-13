Matthew Pennington scored the decisive goal in the 1-0 victory over Northampton to give Neil Critchley’s side an important three points as they look to close the gap between themselves and sixth place Stevenage.
For many Seasiders supporters it would’ve been a difficult trip to Sixfields due to a section of the M6 being closed, but the final result would’ve made it feel worthwhile.
Here’s some of the best fan photos:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the midweek trip to Northampton. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the midweek trip to Northampton. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the midweek trip to Northampton. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the midweek trip to Northampton. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the midweek trip to Northampton. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters made the midweek trip to Northampton. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns