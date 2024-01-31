News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: 19 fan photos from the Seasiders' EFL Trophy quarter-final victory over Bolton Wanderers

Blackpool progressed to the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy after overcoming Bolton Wanderers.
By Amos Wynn
Published 31st Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT

Penalties were required to separate the two teams after the tie finished 0-0 after 90 minutes at Bloomfield Road.

In the shootout, it was the Seasiders who held their nerve, as Zac Ashworth missed the deciding spot kick to give Neil Critchley’s side a 5-4 win.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters were treated at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.

1. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

2. Blackpool fans

2. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

3. Blackpool fans

3. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Blackpool fans

4. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

5. Blackpool fans

5. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

6. Blackpool fans

6. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

