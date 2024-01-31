Penalties were required to separate the two teams after the tie finished 0-0 after 90 minutes at Bloomfield Road.
In the shootout, it was the Seasiders who held their nerve, as Zac Ashworth missed the deciding spot kick to give Neil Critchley’s side a 5-4 win.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters were treated at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters were treated at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters were treated at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters were treated at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters were treated at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters were treated at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth