Blackpool fans made the trip to Hayes Lane for the FA Cup first round tie against Bromley.

Shayne Lavery and Karamoko Dembele were both on the scoresheet against the National League club, as the Seasiders claimed a 2-0 victory.

It wasn’t a completely straightforward evening for Neil Critchley’s side, who had to work hard in the second half after taking their foot off the gas.

Here are some of the best fan photos from the game:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bromley for the first round of the FA Cup. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

