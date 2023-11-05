News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: 18 fantastic photos of the Seasiders faithful getting behind their side in the FA Cup tie away to Bromley

Blackpool fans made the trip to Hayes Lane for the FA Cup first round tie against Bromley.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 12:09 GMT

Shayne Lavery and Karamoko Dembele were both on the scoresheet against the National League club, as the Seasiders claimed a 2-0 victory.

It wasn’t a completely straightforward evening for Neil Critchley’s side, who had to work hard in the second half after taking their foot off the gas.

Here are some of the best fan photos from the game:

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bromley for the first round of the FA Cup.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bromley for the first round of the FA Cup. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bromley for the first round of the FA Cup.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bromley for the first round of the FA Cup. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bromley for the first round of the FA Cup.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bromley for the first round of the FA Cup. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bromley for the first round of the FA Cup.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bromley for the first round of the FA Cup. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bromley for the first round of the FA Cup.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bromley for the first round of the FA Cup. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bromley for the first round of the FA Cup.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Bromley for the first round of the FA Cup. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

