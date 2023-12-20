Blackpool FC: 17 of the best fan photos and action shots from the Seasiders' victory over Forest Green Rovers- gallery
Blackpool fans watched on as the Neil Critchley’s side produced a dominant 3-0 victory Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
Goals came from Owen Dale, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Marvin Ekpiteta at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.
The Seasiders will now travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in the third round on January 7.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game against Forest Green:
