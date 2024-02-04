It proved to be another away day to forget for the Seasiders, as a deflected shot from Jake Forster-Caskey inside the final 10 minutes saw the home side claim an important three points in the race for the top six.
A total of 780 travelling supporters made the trip to Hertfordshire, and showed strong support throughout the entirety of the match.
Here’s some of the best fan photos:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters at Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters at Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters at Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters at Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters at Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters at Stevenage. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns