Blackpool FC: 16 photos of the Seasiders faithful getting behind Neil Critchley's side in the draw with Charlton Athletic
Blackpool were left frustrated at Bloomfield Road after drawing 1-1 with managerless Charlton Athletic.
By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Jan 2024, 10:30 GMT
The Seasiders were dominant for large periods of the game, but initially struggled to break the deadlock. Hayden Coulson saw an effort cleared off the line, while Jordan Rhodes scuffed a shot at close-range with the goal at his mercy, before Karamoko Dembele eventually opened the scoring at the beginning of the second half.
An own goal from Marvin Ekpiteta pulled the visitors back level, and after that Neil Critchley’s side were unable to apply the same level pressure onto the Addicks defence.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:
