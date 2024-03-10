After making a bright start to the fixture, Neil Critchley’s side were handed a blow when Jordan Rhodes received a harsh red card for an arial challenge on Joe Rafferty.

Despite being a player down, the home side continued to battle to claim a point, with the supporters getting firmly behind them to provide added motivation.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the Portsmouth game. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the Portsmouth game. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the Portsmouth game. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the Portsmouth game. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the Portsmouth game. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales