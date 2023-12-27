Blackpool FC: 15 of the best fan photos as Seasiders' faithful make Boxing Day trip to Burton Albion
Blackpool fans travelled in their numbers for the Boxing Day fixture away to Burton Albion.
By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT
Bobby Kamwa’s goal in the early stages of the match proved to be the difference between the two sides at the Pirelli Stadium.
It was another frustrating day on the road for Neil Critchley’s side- who have only managed two wins away from Bloomfield Road this season.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the trip to Burton:
