Blackpool FC: 14 of the best fan photos and action shots from the Seasiders' victory over Exeter City at Bloomfield Road
Blackpool fans enjoyed another victory at Bloomfield Road- as the Seasiders’ good home form continued.
By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 14th Jan 2024, 12:08 GMT
Albie Morgan was on hand with both goals in the 2-0 win against Exeter City, as the midfielder hit two superb efforts from the edge of the box either side of half time.
The Seasiders were well in control of the fixture, and could’ve had more goals- with Jordan Rhodes being denied from the penalty spot.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:
