Sonny Carey’s first half goal proved to be the difference between the Seasiders and Cambridge United, and was a rare moment of quality from either side in the 1-0 victory.
Ultimately, it ended a three game winless run for Neil Critchley’s side, and stopped the six point gap between themselves and the final play-off spot from growing any further heading into the final four matches.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the Cambridge game:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the victory over Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
