Sonny Carey’s first half goal proved to be the difference between the Seasiders and Cambridge United, and was a rare moment of quality from either side in the 1-0 victory.

Ultimately, it ended a three game winless run for Neil Critchley’s side, and stopped the six point gap between themselves and the final play-off spot from growing any further heading into the final four matches.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the Cambridge game:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the victory over Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

