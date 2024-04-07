Blackpool FC: 13 photos of the Seasiders faithful at Bloomfield Road for the victory over Cambridge United

Blackpool fans were treated to a win at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon- but there wasn’t too much else to get excited about throughout the 90 minutes.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST

Sonny Carey’s first half goal proved to be the difference between the Seasiders and Cambridge United, and was a rare moment of quality from either side in the 1-0 victory.

Ultimately, it ended a three game winless run for Neil Critchley’s side, and stopped the six point gap between themselves and the final play-off spot from growing any further heading into the final four matches.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the Cambridge game:

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the victory over Cambridge United.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the victory over Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the victory over Cambridge United.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the victory over Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the victory over Cambridge United.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the victory over Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the victory over Cambridge United.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the victory over Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the victory over Cambridge United.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the victory over Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the victory over Cambridge United.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at Bloomfield Road for the victory over Cambridge United. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CambridgeNeil Critchley