Football clubs will be looking to invest in their squads during the January transfer window- but sometimes the best deals can be found for free.

Some of Blackpool’s signings during the summer are a fine example of this, with several players joining following the expiration of their contracts elsewhere.

Despite being nearly halfway through the season, there’s still a number of notable individuals who are yet to find a club for the current campaign.

Here’s some of the free agents who are available with EFL experience:

Connor Wickham has experienced life at a number of clubs- with the most recent being Cardiff City. Throughout his career he's scored 70 goals in 306 professional appearances.

Connor Wickham Connor Wickham has experienced life at a number of clubs- with the most recent being Cardiff City. Throughout his career he's scored 70 goals in 306 professional appearances.

Josh Onomah Former Tottenham Hotspur and England U21s midfielder Josh Onomah has been without a club since departing Preston North End in the summer. The 26-year-old spent five months at Deepdale following his release from Fulham.

Matty Longstaff Matty Longstaff has been without a club since being released by Newcastle in the summer. His past experience in the EFL involved stints on loan with Mansfield Town and Colchester United. His brother Sean has previously spent time at Bloomfield Road.

Luke Amos Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luke Amos has been without a club since departing QPR in the summer. During his time at Loftus Road, he briefly worked under Neil Critchley.