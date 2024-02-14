News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: 10 photos of the Seasiders supporters who made the long midweek trip to Cheltenham

Blackpool fans were once again let down on the road by their side as the Seasiders suffered their eighth away defeat of the season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT

Elliot Bonds scored either side of half time in Cheltenham’s 2-0 win on Tuesday night, leaving Neil Critchley’s side winless in their last four league outings.

There were 434 travelling supporters at The Completely-Suzuki Stadium, but they were not rewarded for their efforts.

Here’s some of the best fan photos:

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long midweek trip to Cheltenham. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long midweek trip to Cheltenham. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long midweek trip to Cheltenham. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long midweek trip to Cheltenham. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long midweek trip to Cheltenham. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long midweek trip to Cheltenham. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

