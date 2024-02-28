News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: 10 photos of the Seasiders faithful in the capital for the game against Leyton Orient

Over 500 Blackpool fans made the trip to Brisbane Road for the Seasiders’ game away to Leyton Orient.
By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT

Neil Critchley’s side came out second best, as Ollie O’Neill’s second half goal proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The three points for the Os helped them to leapfrog Blackpool in the League One table.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game against Orient:

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the capital.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the capital. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the capital. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the capital. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the capital. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the capital. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to the capital. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell

