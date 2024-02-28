Neil Critchley’s side came out second best, as Ollie O’Neill’s second half goal proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The three points for the Os helped them to leapfrog Blackpool in the League One table.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game against Orient:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made the trip to the capital. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made the trip to the capital. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made the trip to the capital. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made the trip to the capital. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made the trip to the capital. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell Photo Sales