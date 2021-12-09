Blackpool fans will require Covid pass for matches

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference at Downing Street on Wednesday evening to introduce new measures in response to rising cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.

He confirmed that under the new rules – which will come into effect in a week’s time – for entry to any venue with more than 10,000 people, double vaccination or a negative lateral flow test will be mandatory.

That means the first game affected by the new rules for Seasiders’ supporters will be next weekend’s home game against Peterborough.

New government rules are on the way for football supporters

The Prime Minister said: “We will make the NHS Covid pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather, including unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

“The NHS Covid pass can still be obtained with two doses but we will keep this under review as the boosters roll out.

“And having taken clinical advice since the emergence of Omicron, a negative lateral flow test will also be sufficient.