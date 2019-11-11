Blackpool fans urged to pay tribute to Cyril Robinson with spontaneous applause in 53rd minute

A spontaneous round of applause in the 53rd minute of Blackpool’s League One fixture against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday has been suggested as an apt way of paying tribute to Cyril Robinson.

Robinson, the last surviving member of Blackpool's FA Cup winning side in 1953, passed away at the age of 90 over the weekend.

The wing-half, who celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this year, signed for the club from Mansfield Town in 1951 and went on to make 21 appearances in tangerine.

Robinson played alongside the likes of Harry Johnston, Stan Mortensen and Sir Stanley Matthews in Blackpool's famous cup triumph at Wembley, coming from 3-1 down against Bolton Wanderers to win 4-3.

Blackpool’s Former Players’ Association plans to lay two wreaths at the North Stand before Saturday's game at Bloomfield Road in remembrance of Robinson and Les Campbell, who also passed away over the weekend.

The winger, who was aged 84, signed for the club from rivals Preston North End in 1960 and made 14 appearances for the Seasiders.

Campbell was just one of two footballers to have held the enviable record of playing with both Tom Finney and Stanley Matthews.

“There was another player called Tommy Thompson, not the one that played for Blackpool, but a player that played for Preston,” John Cross, of the Former Players’ Association, said.

“He played with Finney at Preston then he transferred to Stoke and played with Matthews when he returned there.

“As far as I know, they’re the only two players to have played with both Finney and Matthews.”

Cross has also backed calls for fans to take part in a minute’s applause at the start of the second half to recognise Robinson and his teammates from that famous FA Cup winning side.

He added: “I think the club should recognise Cyril in some special way. Not just because it’s Cyril, but because he was the last one left. It’s the end of an amazing history of Blackpool.

“I think we should recognise Cyril’s passing with more than just laying a wreath.”