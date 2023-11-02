News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool fans share their best photos from the midweek trip to Fleetwood

Blackpool fans made the short trip to Fleetwood on Wednesday evening.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT

Sonny Carey claimed a brace, while Shayne Lavery was also on the scoresheet for Neil Critchley’s side, in the 3-3 draw at Highbury.

Supporters have been sharing some of their photos from the local fixture, with a total of 1,029 Seasiders fans in attendance.

Here are some of the best ones:

Blackpool supporters have shared their best photos from Highbury.

1. Blackpool fans share their best pictures

Photo: Craig Whiteley

Photo Sales
Blackpool supporters have shared their best photos from Highbury.

2. Blackpool fans share their best pictures

Photo: Simon Barrister

Photo Sales
Blackpool supporters have shared their best photos from Highbury.

3. Blackpool fans share their best pictures

Photo: Stephen Bullen

Photo Sales
Blackpool supporters have shared their best photos from Highbury.

4. Blackpool fans share their best pictures

Photo: Craig Whiteley

Photo Sales
Blackpool supporters have shared their best photos from Highbury.

5. Blackpool fans share their best pictures

Photo: Steve Gorrie

Photo Sales
Blackpool supporters have shared their best photos from Highbury.

6. Blackpool fans share their best pictures

Photo: Craig Whiteley

Photo Sales
