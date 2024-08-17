Rob Apter

Fans have been reacting to the Blackpool team for this afternoon’s League One clash against Stockport County.

Neil Critchley has made four changes from last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Crawley Town, with Elkan Baggott, Rob Apter, Ryan Finnigan and Ashley Fletcher all in the starting XI after impressing in the midweek 4-0 victory over Burton Albion in the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, Kyle Joseph has been given the green light up front alongside the latter of the alterations, with Jordan Rhodes on the bench with new signing Dom Ballard - following his loan move from Southampton.

This sees Ollie Norburn and Jake Beesley both dropped from the matchday squad completely, while Olly Casey and CJ Hamilton are among the subs.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel isn’t involved either, after being on the bench at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night.

Commenting on the team news, one fan wrote: “No arguments, let’s get at them Pool!”

Another added: “Like it, it’s nice to be surprised for once.”

A third stated: “Happy with the team. Let’s get at them Pool!”

A number of supporters were delighted with the inclusion of one player in particular.

“APTERRRRRR,” wrote one.

Another stated: “Apter starts!!”

with a third added: “Get in Apter!”