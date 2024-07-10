Blackpool faithful say the same thing as Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United-linked man makes League Two move
The midfielder had been linked with the likes of Barnsley, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United following his release from Sheffield Wednesday, but has made the move to League Two to reunite with his former Owls boss Darren Moore at Vale Park.
Blackpool were also said to be interested in his signature, following his successful spell at Bloomfield Road during the second half of last season.
Seasiders fans were quick to take to social media following Port Vale’s announcement.
One wrote: “How has that happened then? Surely we were interested?”
Another added: “League Two, Jesus. Ex manager and money talks. Backwards move.”
A third stated: “Why??? Why not us. Weird.”
With a fourth agreeing: “Strange one, especially dropping two divisions.
While a fifth added: “Crazy move.”
Byers started his career with Watford, but truly broke into first-team football during his time with Swansea City, after making the move in 2016.
He lasted five years with the Welsh club, during which time he also went out on loan to Portsmouth, before joining Sheffield Wednesday, where he quickly became a popular figure.
In 78 appearances for the Owls, he found the back of the net 14 times, and was a key part of their promotion to the Championship in 2023.
Following the confirmation of his move to Port Vale, Byers took to social media with a message to his new fans.
He wrote: “New chapter!! Delighted to be here. Let’s make it a season to remember.”
