Blackpool fans rewarded for braving the cold with victory over Barnsley in the EFL Trophy- Gallery

Blackpool fans braved the cold for the EFL Trophy game against Barnsley.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

Owen Dale and Jake Beesley were both on target as the Seasiders came from behind to claim a 2-1 win at Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley’s side will now progress to the last 16, with the next round taking place on the week commencing January 8.

Here’s the best fan photos from the win against Barnsley:

Seasiders supporters braved the cold for the game against Barnsley.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters braved the cold for the game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters braved the cold for the game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters braved the cold for the game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters braved the cold for the game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters braved the cold for the game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters braved the cold for the game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

