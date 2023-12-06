Blackpool fans braved the cold for the EFL Trophy game against Barnsley.
Owen Dale and Jake Beesley were both on target as the Seasiders came from behind to claim a 2-1 win at Bloomfield Road.
Neil Critchley’s side will now progress to the last 16, with the next round taking place on the week commencing January 8.
Here’s the best fan photos from the win against Barnsley:
1. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters braved the cold for the game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters braved the cold for the game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters braved the cold for the game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters braved the cold for the game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters braved the cold for the game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. Blackpool fans
Seasiders supporters braved the cold for the game against Barnsley. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth