Blackpool fans have been sharing their views on the vast changes made to the starting XI for this evening’s game against Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders have made six changes in total on the back of last Tuesday’s 5-1 defeat away to Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Albie Morgan, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley and Dom Ballard all drop out, with Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Lee Evans, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton and Ashley Fletcher coming in.

Reacting on social media, one Blackpool fan wrote: “On paper that’s as bad as a team selection you can make. Hope I am wrong folks.”

Another added: “It’s not great but changes had to be made after the last game.”

A third stated: “Announce the real line-up.”

A fourth wrote: “Might just stay home and stick on the Ballon d’or.”

Meanwhile, some shared their understanding behind the alterations on the back of last week’s performance at the Weston Homes Stadium.

One stated: “Changes had to be made. Opportunity for those coming in.”

A second agreed: “Well the team needed changing after last week, so non of the players can complain at being dropped.”

Here is the full team: Richard O’Donnell, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Sonny Carey, Elliot Embleton, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Zac Ashworth, Ryan Finnigan, Josh Onomah, Jordan Rhodes, Dom Ballard.