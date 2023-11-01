Blackpool fans question omission from Seasiders' starting XI as they react to team news
Neil Critchley has made two changes from Saturday’s defeat to Peterborough United, with Marvin Ekpiteta and Owen Dale replacing Olly Casey and Dominic Thompson.
Seasiders supporters have taken to social media to share their views on Karamoko Dembele being named on the bench once again.
One fan wrote: “What does Dembele have to do to get into the starting 11? Painful.”
Another agreed: “What does Dembele have to do to start?”
A third added: “I will never understand what (Tashan) Oakley-Boothe brings to the team that Dembele doesn’t do better. That’s not saying Oakley-Boothe is a scapegoat and we should absolutely not get on the boys back. He deserves a chance but doesn’t Dembele deserve one too?”
A fourth stated: “Disappointed that Dembele isn’t starting.”
While a fifth wrote: “Demeble was the difference on Saturday, he should be starting.”
The former Celtic wonderkid arrived at Bloomfield Road on loan from Brest in the summer.
He has made eight appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring two goals and assisting one.
Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey, Owen Dale, Jordan Rhodes, Kylian Kouassi.
Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Albie Morgan, Karamoko Dembele, Jensen Weir, Shayne Lavery, Dominic Thompson.