Blackpool fans name the former favourites they'd put into the current starting XI

The current squad at Bloomfield Road will be hoping they can make their own mark on Seasiders history under the guidance of Steve Bruce, who was appointed as head coach last month.
Several players has impressed so far under the ex-Manchester United defender, with the team going five games unbeaten under their new boss prior to last weekend’s 2-0 defeat away to Mansfield Town.
We asked the Blackpool faithful which former player they would pick to fit into the current starting XI.
Here’s some of the names that were said:
1. Scott Taylor
After initially spending time on loan with Blackpool in 1998, Scott Taylor enjoyed a permanent stint at Bloomfield Road between 2002 and 2004, during which time he won the EFL Trophy on two occasions. Throughout his time in Tangerine, the 48-year-old scored 56 goals in 148 appearances. Photo: Mike Hewitt
2. Brett Ormerod
Brett Ormerod is a true Blackpool legend, scoring 49 goals in 182 appearances across two spells on the Fylde Coast, with his second coinciding with the club's campaign in the Premier League. Photo: ANDREW YATES
3. Tony Green
Tony Green represented Blackpool between 1967 and 1971, and is a member of the club's hall of fame. Photo: Central Press
4. Trevor Sinclair
Trevor Sinclair started his career with Blackpool, before representing the likes of QPR, West Ham United and Manchester City. Photo: John Peters
5. Alan Suddick
Alan Suddick joined the Seasiders from Newcastle United in 1966, and remained with the club for 10 years. Photo: Evening Standard
6. Steve Banks
Steve Banks is currently Blackpool's goalkeeper coach, but made 95 appearances for the club during his own playing career. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
