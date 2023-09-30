News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool fans name 12 players they consider to be the worst signings to walk through the doors at Bloomfield Road- in pictures

Not every signing works out for the best.
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

For every hero a club might uncover, there are plenty of players who aren’t remembered as fondly.

These struggles can occur for a number of reasons- and it’s not always the fault of the individual.

Supporters across the country will have their own opinions on the worst player to represent their respective club.

We asked Blackpool fans share their opinions on topic.

Here are some of the names that were mentioned:

Richard Kingson joined the Seasiders during their season in the Premier League. Some supporters don't have fond memories of his stint between the sticks. In 20 games he conceded 38 goals, and only managed three clean sheets.

Richard Kingson joined the Seasiders during their season in the Premier League. Some supporters don't have fond memories of his stint between the sticks. In 20 games he conceded 38 goals, and only managed three clean sheets. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

James Beattie was on loan with Blackpool in 2011. He failed to score during his time at Bloomfield Road, but did provide three assists.

James Beattie was on loan with Blackpool in 2011. He failed to score during his time at Bloomfield Road, but did provide three assists. Photo: Ian Walton

Kevin Stewart was one of the names mentioned by one fan. The midfielder, who was part of the last promotion-winning squad from League One, departed the club as a free agent during the summer.

Kevin Stewart was one of the names mentioned by one fan. The midfielder, who was part of the last promotion-winning squad from League One, departed the club as a free agent during the summer. Photo: Stu Forster

Nile Ranger was with the Seasiders between 2014 and 2016, but only made 14 appearances in that time- scoring two goals.

Nile Ranger was with the Seasiders between 2014 and 2016, but only made 14 appearances in that time- scoring two goals. Photo: Alex Livesey

Michael Chopra failed to score in 20 appearances for Blackpool.

Michael Chopra failed to score in 20 appearances for Blackpool. Photo: Stu Forster

It didn't work out for Andy Reid at Bloomfield Road, with the midfielder making just five appearances.

It didn't work out for Andy Reid at Bloomfield Road, with the midfielder making just five appearances. Photo: Alex Livesey

