Not every signing works out for the best.

For every hero a club might uncover, there are plenty of players who aren’t remembered as fondly.

These struggles can occur for a number of reasons- and it’s not always the fault of the individual.

Supporters across the country will have their own opinions on the worst player to represent their respective club.

We asked Blackpool fans share their opinions on topic.

Here are some of the names that were mentioned:

Richard Kingson joined the Seasiders during their season in the Premier League. Some supporters don't have fond memories of his stint between the sticks. In 20 games he conceded 38 goals, and only managed three clean sheets.

James Beattie was on loan with Blackpool in 2011. He failed to score during his time at Bloomfield Road, but did provide three assists.

Kevin Stewart was one of the names mentioned by one fan. The midfielder, who was part of the last promotion-winning squad from League One, departed the club as a free agent during the summer.

Nile Ranger was with the Seasiders between 2014 and 2016, but only made 14 appearances in that time- scoring two goals.

Michael Chopra failed to score in 20 appearances for Blackpool.

Andy Reid It didn't work out for Andy Reid at Bloomfield Road, with the midfielder making just five appearances.