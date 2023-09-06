Blackpool fans make the trip to Cumbria for the EFL Trophy game against Barrow- in pictures
Blackpool fans watched on as Neil Critchley’s side overcame Barrow in their opening game of the EFL Trophy group stages.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:12 BST
Sonny Carey and Kylian Kouassi were both on the scoresheet for the Seasiders in the 2-0 victory.
Holker Street welcomed 202 travelling Tangerines supporters for the match.
Here are some of the best fan photos:
1 / 2