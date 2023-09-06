News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool fans make the trip to Cumbria for the EFL Trophy game against Barrow- in pictures

Blackpool fans watched on as Neil Critchley’s side overcame Barrow in their opening game of the EFL Trophy group stages.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:12 BST

Sonny Carey and Kylian Kouassi were both on the scoresheet for the Seasiders in the 2-0 victory.

Holker Street welcomed 202 travelling Tangerines supporters for the match.

Here are some of the best fan photos:

Blackpool fans at Holker Street for the game against Barrow.

1. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Holker Street for the game against Barrow. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Blackpool fans at Holker Street for the game against Barrow.

2. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Holker Street for the game against Barrow. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Blackpool fans at Holker Street for the game against Barrow.

3. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Holker Street for the game against Barrow. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Blackpool fans at Holker Street for the game against Barrow.

4. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Holker Street for the game against Barrow. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Blackpool fans at Holker Street for the game against Barrow.

5. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Holker Street for the game against Barrow. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Blackpool fans at Holker Street for the game against Barrow.

6. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at Holker Street for the game against Barrow. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

