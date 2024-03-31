Another eye-catching Blackpool away end saw 1,052 members of the travelling Bloomfield Road faithful head to Derby on Good Friday.
The magnificent show of support continued the superb backing that Neil Critchley's side have been able to rely on all season, and once again demonstrated the loyalty Seasiders fans have when it comes to their beloved side.
But how does Blackpool's support on the road this term compare to their divisional rivals? Here's what we found out following the latest round of matches.
