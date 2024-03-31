Away games played: 19Away games played: 19
How Blackpool's impressive 1,052 average away attendance compares to League One rivals - including Carlisle, Wigan and Barnsley: gallery

Blackpool fans have just two more away days to come before the 2023-24 regular season draws to a close

By Mark McMahon
Published 31st Mar 2024, 07:30 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2024, 07:35 BST

Another eye-catching Blackpool away end saw 1,052 members of the travelling Bloomfield Road faithful head to Derby on Good Friday.

The magnificent show of support continued the superb backing that Neil Critchley's side have been able to rely on all season, and once again demonstrated the loyalty Seasiders fans have when it comes to their beloved side.

But how does Blackpool's support on the road this term compare to their divisional rivals? Here's what we found out following the latest round of matches.

1. Burton Albion - 277 average

2. Cheltenham Town - 326 average

3. Stevenage - 514 average

4. Exeter City - 537 average

5. Shrewsbury Town - 551 average

6. Wycombe Wanderers - 571 average

