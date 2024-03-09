A welcome home game is on the cards on Saturday as league leaders Pompey travel to Bloomfield Road for a match featuring two sides with clear promotion ambitions. The visitors will be accompanied by more than 2,000 fans for the game, which means another cracking atmosphere is guaranteed.

The Seasiders took 618 supporters with them for the 4-0 win at Fratton Park back in November. But how do the fans' away numbers stack up across the division when we look at their averages over the course of the season? Well, we got our calculator out to find out - and this is what we discovered.