How Blackpool's average League One away attendance compares to rivals - including Wigan, Carlisle and Reading: gallery

Blackpool fans have just five more games on the road this season

By Mark McMahon
Published 9th Mar 2024, 06:30 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 06:42 GMT

Blackpool supporters can rest a bit easier this weekend following back-to-back away games at Leyton Orient and Shrewsbury respectively.

A welcome home game is on the cards on Saturday as league leaders Pompey travel to Bloomfield Road for a match featuring two sides with clear promotion ambitions. The visitors will be accompanied by more than 2,000 fans for the game, which means another cracking atmosphere is guaranteed.

The Seasiders took 618 supporters with them for the 4-0 win at Fratton Park back in November. But how do the fans' away numbers stack up across the division when we look at their averages over the course of the season? Well, we got our calculator out to find out - and this is what we discovered.

1. Burton Albion - 292 average

2. Cheltenham Town - 305 average

3. Wycombe Wanderers - 507 average

4. Stevenage - 512 average

5. Shrewsbury Town - 512 average

6. Exeter City - 554 average

