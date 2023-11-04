News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool fans fume after discovering one of the BBC pundits for the Bromley FA Cup tie

Blackpool fans were unhappy to see a familiar face on punditry duty for their FA Cup first round tie away to Bromley.
By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Nov 2023, 18:36 GMT
Ex-Seasiders boss Michael Appleton lined up at Hayes Lane alongside Alex Scott and Dion Dublin on BBC Two.

Supporters have taken to social media to share their views on the appearance of the now Charlton manager.

One wrote: “Appleton as the special guest. BBC desperate for an upset here.”

The BBC cameras were at Hayes Lane for the FA Cup tie between Bromley and Blackpool (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)The BBC cameras were at Hayes Lane for the FA Cup tie between Bromley and Blackpool (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)
The BBC cameras were at Hayes Lane for the FA Cup tie between Bromley and Blackpool (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

Another added: “What is Appleton doing there!”

A third stated: “Appleton, you’ve got to be kidding me.”

A fourth wrote: “Nothing against Appleton personally but not keen seeing him as a pundit for this match.”

A fifth fan added: “Mute was straight on.”

Appleton was previously at Bloomfield Road for a few months during the 2012/13 season, before returning in 2022.

He departed the club again last January after a poor run of form in the Championship, with Mick McCarthy taking over the reigns.

