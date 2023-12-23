Blackpool fans have been reacting to the team news for this afternoon’s game against Bristol Rovers- with a key midfielder remaining absent.

Kenny Dougall

Kenny Dougall has missed the last two games for Neil Critchley’s side, and will play no part in the Seasiders’ final home game of 2023.

Rotation has been the reason cited for the 30-year-old’s recent absence, but supporters have now started to become frustrated.

One fan wrote: “Still no Dougall. He should have been back in the squad for this game.”

Another added: “No Dougall again.”

A third asked: “Is Dougall injured? He walks into this team.”

A fourth stated: “Kenny has been in top form for weeks so why is he not in the squad.”