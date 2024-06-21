Ashley Fletcher (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Blackpool have signed Ashley Fletcher on a two-year deal – with the option for an additional 12 months available.

The ex-Manchester United, West Ham and Middlesbrough striker will officially make the move to Bloomfield Road later this month when his contract with Watford expires. During his three year stint at Vicarage Road, he only managed six appearances for the Hornet, and was loaned out to New York Red Bulls, Wigan Athletic and most recently Sheffield Wednesday.

While at Hillsborough last season, he failed to score in 23 appearances in the Championship, but will be hoping to rediscover his best form as he joins a strike force which also includes Jordan Rhodes, Kyle Joseph, Jake Beesley and Kylian Kouassi.

Reacting to the signing on social media, one Blackpool fan wrote: “Hope he can get his Boro form back. Been struggling so much in the last three seasons. I suppose technically he is far better than Div One, just hope he is mentally tough and fit.”

Another added: “Now this is a wow signing. Wow as in a striker that has scored two goals in two years while making 56 appearances.”

A third pointed out: “More yellow cards than goals (in the Championship) last season.”

Some supporters were more optimistic about the addition of Fletcher, and are hopeful he can hit some good form in Tangerine.

One stated: "I remember when we signed (Jerry) Yates. His record wasn’t too great, but look what happened.”

Another agreed: “Got to give him a chance, he might turn into a good striker for us, as other players who were meant to be no good were when signing for the mighty.”