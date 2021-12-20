Blackpool fans debate who has been the standout performer during the first half of the season

Blackpool fans have been debating who has been the club's standout performer during the first half of the season.

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 20th December 2021, 3:22 pm
Marvin Ekpiteta is a name that's been mentioned by many Blackpool fans

Read More

Read More
Blackpool player ratings at the halfway stage of the Championship season

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Gabriel and Keshi Anderson are three names that continue to crop up.

But who gets your vote?

Blackpool fans debate standout player of the season so far

Last updated: Monday, 20 December, 2021, 16:51

  • Seasiders sit 12th at the halfway stage of the season
  • Marvin Ekpiteta and Keshi Anderson the standout performers so far?
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
BlackpoolKeshi AndersonJordan Gabriel