Blackpool fans debate who has been the standout performer during the first half of the season
Blackpool fans have been debating who has been the club's standout performer during the first half of the season.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 3:22 pm
Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Gabriel and Keshi Anderson are three names that continue to crop up.
But who gets your vote?
