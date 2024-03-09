Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The striker was given his marching orders in the 42nd minute, with the referee deeming there to be use of the elbow from the 15-goal man while challenging for the ball in the air against Joe Rafferty.

Reacting to the red card, Seasiders supporters have been sharing their frustration at the harshness of the call.

One wrote: “The refereeing in this league continues to boggle the mind. You only need to look at who he has sent off for presumably elbowing an opponent to know it’s complete b***ocks.

Another added: “The standards of refs in this league is shocking.”

A third agreed: “That’ll get overturned. Ridiculous decision.”

A fourth questioned: “Can someone tell me what the red was for? Just seen the replay and not seen a thing.”