Blackpool fans have been left delighted by the news that Olly Casey has penned a new deal with the club.

The contract extension will see the 22-year-old remain at Bloomfield Road until at least June 2026- with an option for a further 12 months also included.

Supporters have been impressed by the defender’s form following a loan spell away from Bloomfield Road, and have labelled him as one of the players of the season so far.

One wrote: “Fantastic news.”

Another added: “People forget that half the battle is keeping your star players, not just signing new ones. Great news.”

A third agreed: “Great early business- well deserved, been a rock this season.”

A fourth noted: “That loan spell at Forest Green Rovers was really beneficial. Looks like a new player, and has probably been player of the season alongside Hubby (James Husband).”