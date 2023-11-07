Blackpool faithful share their delight as top performer pens new deal
The contract extension will see the 22-year-old remain at Bloomfield Road until at least June 2026- with an option for a further 12 months also included.
Supporters have been impressed by the defender’s form following a loan spell away from Bloomfield Road, and have labelled him as one of the players of the season so far.
One wrote: “Fantastic news.”
Another added: “People forget that half the battle is keeping your star players, not just signing new ones. Great news.”
A third agreed: “Great early business- well deserved, been a rock this season.”
A fourth noted: “That loan spell at Forest Green Rovers was really beneficial. Looks like a new player, and has probably been player of the season alongside Hubby (James Husband).”
A fifth stated: “Really happy for the lad. Worked hard and took his opportunity to cement his place in the first team.”