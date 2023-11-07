News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool faithful share their delight as top performer pens new deal

Blackpool fans have been left delighted by the news that Olly Casey has penned a new deal with the club.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:30 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 09:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The contract extension will see the 22-year-old remain at Bloomfield Road until at least June 2026- with an option for a further 12 months also included.

Supporters have been impressed by the defender’s form following a loan spell away from Bloomfield Road, and have labelled him as one of the players of the season so far.

One wrote: “Fantastic news.”

Olly Casey (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Olly Casey (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
Olly Casey (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another added: “People forget that half the battle is keeping your star players, not just signing new ones. Great news.”

A third agreed: “Great early business- well deserved, been a rock this season.”

A fourth noted: “That loan spell at Forest Green Rovers was really beneficial. Looks like a new player, and has probably been player of the season alongside Hubby (James Husband).”

A fifth stated: “Really happy for the lad. Worked hard and took his opportunity to cement his place in the first team.”

Related topics:BlackpoolSupportersPeopleJames Husband