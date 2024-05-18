Blackpool faithful say the same thing after successful loanee becomes available on a free following Huddersfield Town exit
The former Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers striker became a popular figure at Bloomfield Road while on loan with the Seasiders during the most recent campaign. The 34-year-old found the back of the net 15 times during the first half of the season, but did miss a large chunk of games from January onwards due to injury.
Following the release of the Terriers retained list, it has been confirmed that Rhodes will depart the John Smith’s Stadium this summer- leaving Blackpool fans delighted, after the striker previously suggested he would be open to a return to the Fylde Coast.
On X, one supporter wrote: “Bring him home.”
Another added: “BRING him back.”
With a third stating: “Back he comes.”
Rhodes wasn’t the only ex-Blackpool loanee to be confirmed as a free agent, with George Byers included on Sheffield Wednesday’s released list.
The midfielder had been expected to depart Hillsborough this summer after spending the second half of the most recent season on loan with the Seasiders.
During his time at Bloomfield Road, the 27-year-old became a popular figure after producing a number of influential displays in the centre of the park.
His performances have caught the eye of a number of clubs, with Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Birmingham City among the sides to be linked with the ex-Watford man.
