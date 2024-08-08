'Great business:' Blackpool faithful react as former loanee makes Bloomfield Road return from Sunderland
The former Seasiders loanee has made the move to Bloomfield Road for an undisclosed fee from Sunderland, signing a two-year deal - with an option for an additional 12 months available.
During the midfielder’s previous stint on the Fylde Coast, he provided two goals and provided four assists in 21 outings.
The news of Embleton’s return has been warmly received by the Blackpool faithful, as Neil Critchley’s side prepare to start their League One campaign away to Crawley Town on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.30pm).
One wrote: “YES!!! Welcome back Elliot.”
Another stated: “Great business.”
A third agreed: “Superb bit of business. Centre back and attacking midfielder done. I think we are a starting central midfielder and a starting striker away from being a very good team in this league.”
A fourth added: “You absolutely love to see it.”
While a fifth wrote: “Welcome back Embo! Really pleased with this one! Brings a bit of positivity.”
Meanwhile, some supporters did note Embleton’s recent injury problems, with the midfielder only managing two appearances while on loan with Derby County last season.
The 25-year-old has been able to feature throughout Sunderland’s pre-season schedule, so should be fit ahead of the new campaign.
One fan wrote: “Cracking signing if we can keep him fit.”
Another agreed: “Decent signing if he can stay fit. Definitely adds a bit of quality going forward.”
A third added: “Smart business if we can keep him fit.”
