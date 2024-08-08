Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool fans have been sharing their delight following the return of Elliot Embleton.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Seasiders loanee has made the move to Bloomfield Road for an undisclosed fee from Sunderland, signing a two-year deal - with an option for an additional 12 months available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the midfielder’s previous stint on the Fylde Coast, he provided two goals and provided four assists in 21 outings.

The news of Embleton’s return has been warmly received by the Blackpool faithful, as Neil Critchley’s side prepare to start their League One campaign away to Crawley Town on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.30pm).

One wrote: “YES!!! Welcome back Elliot.”

Another stated: “Great business.”

A third agreed: “Superb bit of business. Centre back and attacking midfielder done. I think we are a starting central midfielder and a starting striker away from being a very good team in this league.”

A fourth added: “You absolutely love to see it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While a fifth wrote: “Welcome back Embo! Really pleased with this one! Brings a bit of positivity.”

Meanwhile, some supporters did note Embleton’s recent injury problems, with the midfielder only managing two appearances while on loan with Derby County last season.

The 25-year-old has been able to feature throughout Sunderland’s pre-season schedule, so should be fit ahead of the new campaign.

One fan wrote: “Cracking signing if we can keep him fit.”

Another agreed: “Decent signing if he can stay fit. Definitely adds a bit of quality going forward.”

A third added: “Smart business if we can keep him fit.”